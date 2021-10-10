RECIPE | The Lazy Makoti's sorghum rainbow salad

Well known for her award-winning cookbook The Lazy Makoti, Mogau Seshoene is celebrating Garden Day on October 17 with the launch of her latest book, Hosting with The Lazy Makoti (Jonathan Ball, R350).



Seshoene, who is a flower crown ambassador for this annual event, is not only a keen cook but a home gardener too...