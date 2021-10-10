SA's 'Best Sommelier' shares his top wines with food pairings to match

Wikus Human, head sommelier for The Marble Group, has been awarded top honours by the South African Sommeliers Association and named as the Best Sommelier in SA for 2021. The finals were held at Blaauwklippen wine estate recently.



Seven of SA’s top sommeliers competed against each other in the annual competition, and had to complete a theory paper, blind-tasting assessment, food and wine pairing, aperitif service and wine service...