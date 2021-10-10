Hot Lunch with Maps Maponyane

WATCH | 'It's extremely depressing'- Burger joint jobs queue was a wake up call, says Maps Maponyane

I am meeting Maps Maponyane, the head prefect of SA’s celebrity cohort, at one of his multiple ventures: Buns Out, a witty burger joint in Rosebank.



By witty I mean the menu follows in the same vein as the name of the place and you get to laugh inside as you eat organically sourced beef from amazingly well-looked-after cows they can probably name...