Mystery solved: Here's why you might not find Marmite in supermarkets

There’s no messing around when it comes to that dark sticky brown paste. You are either a Marmite or Bovril person, there’s no in-between on this one.

I’m a Marmite gal. For me, a piece of toast thickly spread with butter, a generous smear of Marmite and a topping with cheese is the best start to any day — except of late, as you can't easily find that stubby black jar with its distinctive yellow label on the supermarket shelves.

It's not the first time local Marmite lovers have experienced a shortage of the stuff — the same thing happened late last year.

Pioneer Foods, the manufacturers of both Marmite and Bovril, said the recent short supply can be attributed to the knock-on effect of the lockdown alcohol restrictions impacting the availability of Marmite’s main ingredient, brewers yeast, which is a byproduct of beer production.