Make dalgona candy and see if you’d survive the ‘Squid Game’ challenge

Netflix’s Korean smash hit Squid Game has sparked a food trend that sees social media users cooking up dalgona (a honeycomb-like sweet) so they can try their hand at completing one of the show’s lethal challenges.

In Squid Game, hundreds of desperate people are given the opportunity to win a life-changing jackpot of 45.6 billion won (about R567m). All they’ve got to do is make it through a series of seemingly simple children’s games — including one starring disks of dalgona stamped with either a circle, triangle, star or umbrella shape.

To pass the challenge, the contestants must use a large needle to painstakingly carve their chosen shape out of a fragile dalgona disk. If they crack it or time runs out, they’ll be shot.