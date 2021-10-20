Joburg’s Farro eatery gets a fresh start as it pops up in Cape Town

Dynamic husband and wife team Alex and Eloise Windebank made the difficult decision to close Farro, their beloved eatery in Illovo, Johannesburg, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Now they are again sharpening their knives, tying their aprons and stirring their iconic negronis — but this time in Cape Town.

After a year-long stint in the corporate world, the pair decided it’s time to get back into restaurants.

“It’s who we are,” says Eloise.

“We’re restaurant people and as much as we thought that after we closed Farro there would be some respite and relief, we do miss it.”

The Windebanks have collaborated with Café Frank, a restaurant in Bree Street, for a pop-up that will be on until the end of October. The venue will remain Café Frank by day, and the Farro team will call the space home for dinner services.

Alex, the chef behind the modern European dishes for which Farro become renowned, said this new iteration of the brand “is about taking our respect for both food and the industry to the next step”.

“I’m never going to change the way I cook but I’ve had a year to think about it and obviously that results in growth.”