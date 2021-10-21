How does plant mince compare to real meat in a cottage pie face off?

Good old cottage pie. It’s one of those recipes that just has a knack of hitting the right spot, no matter what season you serve it in.

Another reason it tends to be a family favourite is that it's easy to make: a tasty beef mince base is topped with creamy mash before being baked in the oven.

It's a wholesome helping of comfort food — and one of the meaty meals that those who've adopted a plant-based lifestyle often tend to miss.

So what better dish to make to test out Future Farm Future Mince, a relatively new plant-based mince that's available exclusively through Checkers?