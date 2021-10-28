Salt Bae’s R30k golden steak: How do premium SA cuts compare pricewise?

I did a double take at the R900 price tag of a T-bone — OK, it was for two people — at famed chef Luke Dale Robert’s recently opened Short Market Club in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

That’s until I stumbled across the media hype surrounding a golden tomahawk sold at the newish Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London for a whopping £1,450 (about R30,000). This beef rib-eye is served on the bone, a long one, and comes covered in 24-carat gold leaf. Yes, the bling is edible albeit tasteless.

Nusr-Et is one of a global chain of restaurants owned by Turkish butcher and social media sensation Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae, who shot to fame after a video showing his flamboyant method of seasoning meat went viral in 2017.