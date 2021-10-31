RECIPE | Roasted pumpkin soup

No Halloween is complete without this delicious treat

It’s always around this time of year when the pavement outside my local greengrocer becomes littered with huge pumpkins — in all shapes and sizes and different hues of orange. Real beauties, they stand there like works of art and are synonymous with Halloween.



They do come at a price though, as unlike the northern hemisphere where the pumpkins are in season and plentiful, it’s not the same here as we head into summer...