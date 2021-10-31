Shellfish fans, slurp your way around the Harties Oyster Route

With oysters flown in fresh each weekend and unique dishes from seven restaurants, Hartbeespoort Dam makes for an exciting day trip for food lovers

Pitching the new Harties Oyster Route in our weekly diary meeting went as well as I might have expected. “Do the oysters come from the dam?” was the question on everyone’s lips.



To be fair, it’s the first question you should be asking — and one I was sufficiently intrigued to explore for myself...