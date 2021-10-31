Food

Winemaker Paul Gerber's favourite bubblies to pair with oysters

Hilary Biller Columnist
31 October 2021 - 00:00

 

 

A degree in viticulture and oenology set Paul Gerber off on a quest to better understand the alchemy of bubbles. So he completed harvests in Italy, Germany and Champagne in France, where he got the perfect opportunity to hone his skills for crafting Champagne and Cap Classique.

Gerber now works alongside Jean-Philippe Colmant, owner and winemaker at Colmant Winery in Franschhoek, which is the first winery in SA solely dedicated to the production of Cap Classique...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Five SA escapes named among the world's top 50 resorts Travel
  2. Jada Pinkett-Smith denies having ‘bedroom issues’ with Will Smith Lifestyle
  3. The Wild Coast Sun gets full marks for being fun for the whole family Travel
  4. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  5. Choose from three of DStv Internet’s monthly data packages Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...