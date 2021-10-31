Winemaker Paul Gerber's favourite bubblies to pair with oysters

A degree in viticulture and oenology set Paul Gerber off on a quest to better understand the alchemy of bubbles. So he completed harvests in Italy, Germany and Champagne in France, where he got the perfect opportunity to hone his skills for crafting Champagne and Cap Classique.



Gerber now works alongside Jean-Philippe Colmant, owner and winemaker at Colmant Winery in Franschhoek, which is the first winery in SA solely dedicated to the production of Cap Classique...