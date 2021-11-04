Food

Celeb chef Yudhika Sujanani shares her top-selling Diwali treats

Hilary Biller Columnist
04 November 2021 - 10:00
Banana puri's colourful flaky layers of pastry.
Image: Yudhika Sujanani

Thursday marks the start of Diwali, the five-day Hindu Festival of Lights.

It's traditional during these New Year celebrations to make and share sweet treats as an expression of gratitude, respect and acknowledgment, explains celeb chef Yudhika Sujanani.

Sujanani, who describes her Joburg catering business, Yudhika & Company, as “a little curry shop and accidental bakery”, is a great fan of putting a fresh spin on “old favourites” and has been working day and night to complete her Diwali orders.

She reveals which delicious bites have been her best sellers this year: 

BANANA PURI/KHAJAS

To create these syrup-drizzled snacks, thin layers of pastry are rolled together before being cut into shapes and deep fried.

No, they aren't made with bananas — a suggestion is that the name may be a reference to their shape. Instead the ingredient list features flour, sugar, ghee, cardamom and saffron.

Sujanani turns her khajas into works of art by alternating different colours of pastry.

Rose-coloured glazed burfee.
Image: Yudhika Sujanani

BURFEE

This decadent treat is super sweet, lush, milky and fragrant. It's made with milk powder and sugar and, like fudge, it can be tricky to get the setting point just right. Sujanani also makes glazed burfee.

Yudhika Sujanani's gulab jamun makeover.
Image: Yudhika Sujanani

GULAB JAMUN

This dessert starts with a dough made with milk powder, warm milk and ghee, which is formed into small balls. These are deep fried before being dunked in a fragrant rose- and cardamom-flavoured syrup.

This year, Sujanani gave her gulab jamun a makeover with extra decoration.

A seafood samosa filled with prawns.
Image: Yudhika Sujanani

SAMOSAS

These crispy flaky triangular-shaped pastries can be stuffed with a variety of savoury fillings. They're synonymous with Diwali, says Sujanani, who made a prawn variation this year.

