Celeb chef Yudhika Sujanani shares her top-selling Diwali treats

Thursday marks the start of Diwali, the five-day Hindu Festival of Lights.

It's traditional during these New Year celebrations to make and share sweet treats as an expression of gratitude, respect and acknowledgment, explains celeb chef Yudhika Sujanani.

Sujanani, who describes her Joburg catering business, Yudhika & Company, as “a little curry shop and accidental bakery”, is a great fan of putting a fresh spin on “old favourites” and has been working day and night to complete her Diwali orders.

She reveals which delicious bites have been her best sellers this year:

BANANA PURI/KHAJAS

To create these syrup-drizzled snacks, thin layers of pastry are rolled together before being cut into shapes and deep fried.

No, they aren't made with bananas — a suggestion is that the name may be a reference to their shape. Instead the ingredient list features flour, sugar, ghee, cardamom and saffron.

Sujanani turns her khajas into works of art by alternating different colours of pastry.