What's a braai without meat? A feast, if it's on 'Ultimate Braai Master'

Creativity was the name of the game when contestants of the hit competitive cooking show were challenged to a plant-based cook-off over the coals

The canopy of trees, rolling lawns, fields of vegetable crops and tunnels brimming with fresh produce at Grass Roof Restaurant in Lovemore Park, Gqeberha, couldn’t fail to inspire the contestants of the seventh series of Ultimate Braai Master.



This episode was a first for the braai contestants, because it was to be a plant-based cook-off over the coals. It was sponsored by Fry’s, a family company started in KwaZulu-Natal by Wally Fry, who in 1991 developed a range of plant-based foods...