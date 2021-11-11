Food

RECIPE | Dark, decadent stove-top chocolate cake

How to make a deliciously moist chocolate cake in a pot on the stove top

Hilary Biller Columnist
11 November 2021 - 09:30
Stove-top chocolate cake. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ mizina

It’s easy, doesn’t require any power for mixers nor complicated equipment or ingredients yet is deliciously moist and cooks in a jiffy.

Makes: One 22cm cake

Ingredients:

Cake

250g butter or baking margarine, softened

200g (1 cup) sugar, white or brown

3 large eggs

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

120g (250ml) cake flour

10ml (2 tsp) baking powder

125ml (1/2 cup) cocoa powder

Icing:

50g butter or baking margarine

30ml (2 tbsp) water

45ml (3 tbsp) caster sugar

30ml (2 tbsp) cocoa powder

Method:

  1. In a mixing bowl and using a hand whisk, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. This takes a bit of elbow grease but persevere because it’s worth it!
  2. Add the eggs one at a time whisking after each addition.
  3. Add the vanilla essence. Sift the salt, flour, baking powder and cocoa powder together and add to the creamed egg mixture.
  4. Grease or spray a 20cm cake pan and baseline with greaseproof paper and spoon the mixture into the cake pan.
  5. Place an upturned saucer in a deep pan with a lid — a glass lid is helpful to see the progress of the cake- and pour in water to cover the saucer.
  6. Place over a medium heat/flame and when the water comes to a simmer gently place the cake pan into the pan to stand on the saucer. Ensure the water doesn’t touch the base or sides of the cake pan.
  7. Reduce the heat to medium/low, seal with the lid and steam for 25-30 minutes.
  8. Watch the water level and if requires extra very carefully add hot water without pouring it over the cake.
  9. Very gently tap the top of the cake and if it is firm and bounces back it’s ready. Carefully remove and place on a cooling rack the carefully loosen the edges.
  10. While cake is cooling combine icing ingredients in a small pot and stir over a low heat. When the cake has cooled completely pour over the cake and serve.

