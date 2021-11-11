RECIPE | Dark, decadent stove-top chocolate cake
How to make a deliciously moist chocolate cake in a pot on the stove top
11 November 2021 - 09:30
It’s easy, doesn’t require any power for mixers nor complicated equipment or ingredients yet is deliciously moist and cooks in a jiffy.
Makes: One 22cm cake
Ingredients:
Cake
250g butter or baking margarine, softened
200g (1 cup) sugar, white or brown
3 large eggs
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
Pinch of salt
120g (250ml) cake flour
10ml (2 tsp) baking powder
125ml (1/2 cup) cocoa powder
Icing:
50g butter or baking margarine
30ml (2 tbsp) water
45ml (3 tbsp) caster sugar
30ml (2 tbsp) cocoa powder
Method:
- In a mixing bowl and using a hand whisk, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. This takes a bit of elbow grease but persevere because it’s worth it!
- Add the eggs one at a time whisking after each addition.
- Add the vanilla essence. Sift the salt, flour, baking powder and cocoa powder together and add to the creamed egg mixture.
- Grease or spray a 20cm cake pan and baseline with greaseproof paper and spoon the mixture into the cake pan.
- Place an upturned saucer in a deep pan with a lid — a glass lid is helpful to see the progress of the cake- and pour in water to cover the saucer.
- Place over a medium heat/flame and when the water comes to a simmer gently place the cake pan into the pan to stand on the saucer. Ensure the water doesn’t touch the base or sides of the cake pan.
- Reduce the heat to medium/low, seal with the lid and steam for 25-30 minutes.
- Watch the water level and if requires extra very carefully add hot water without pouring it over the cake.
- Very gently tap the top of the cake and if it is firm and bounces back it’s ready. Carefully remove and place on a cooling rack the carefully loosen the edges.
- While cake is cooling combine icing ingredients in a small pot and stir over a low heat. When the cake has cooled completely pour over the cake and serve.