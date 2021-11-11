You can whip up the perfect chocolate cake — without using your oven

It had to happen. Just when I thought it was safe to quickly whip up a chocolate cake, as there’s nothing like a decadent dark moist chocolate cake to soothe the worries of the world when it feels so topsy turvy, I rustled up the ingredients of my fave recipe, popped it into the oven and some minutes into baking the electricity failed, yet again.

Left in the lurch and powerless, this had crept up on me unsuspectingly — not according to the plan as it does so annoyingly with regularity these days. So I crossed my fingers and hoped for the best and the residual heat in the oven to save the day.

It didn’t, instead an hour later, I gingerly opened the now cool oven and removed something that looked like a collapsed volcano, the lava, a stodgy sticky mess in the middle of the hollow, the end bits a tad crispy that not even custard could rescue.