RECIPE | Bubbly peach cocktail

Just in time for the start of the stone fruit season, Cape Town foodie Justine Drake gets peachy with bubbly Prosecco, an Italian sparkling wine.

For a nonalcoholic version replace the Prosecco with sparkling grape or apple juice.

PEACHY BUBBLY

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 peach flavoured tea bags

250ml (1 cup) boiling water

185ml (¾ cup) white sugar

4-8 basil leaves

2 peaches, washed and thinly sliced

1 x 750ml ice cold bottle of Prosecco or another white sparkling wine

Method: