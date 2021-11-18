RECIPE | Bubbly peach cocktail
This fruity, bubbly drink is perfect for a sizzling summer day
18 November 2021 - 09:52
Just in time for the start of the stone fruit season, Cape Town foodie Justine Drake gets peachy with bubbly Prosecco, an Italian sparkling wine.
For a nonalcoholic version replace the Prosecco with sparkling grape or apple juice.
PEACHY BUBBLY
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 peach flavoured tea bags
250ml (1 cup) boiling water
185ml (¾ cup) white sugar
4-8 basil leaves
2 peaches, washed and thinly sliced
1 x 750ml ice cold bottle of Prosecco or another white sparkling wine
Method:
- Pop tea bags into boiling water and infuse to make a strong tea.
- Place tea and sugar in a pot and boil to reduce by half and create a simple syrup. Cool.
- Place 15ml (1 tbsp) of this peach syrup at the bottom of each champagne flute
- Add 2 peach slices and 1-2 basil leaves and top with the Prosecco.
- Cheers.
