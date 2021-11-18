Food

RECIPE | Bubbly peach cocktail

This fruity, bubbly drink is perfect for a sizzling summer day

18 November 2021 - 09:52 By Justine Drake
Sparkling peachy cocktail.
Image: Hortgro Stone

Just in time for the start of the stone fruit season, Cape Town foodie Justine Drake gets peachy with bubbly Prosecco, an Italian sparkling wine. 

For a nonalcoholic version replace the Prosecco with sparkling grape or apple juice.

PEACHY BUBBLY

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 peach flavoured tea bags

250ml (1 cup) boiling water

185ml (¾ cup) white sugar

4-8 basil leaves

2 peaches, washed and thinly sliced

1 x 750ml ice cold bottle of Prosecco or another white sparkling wine

Method:

  1. Pop tea bags into boiling water and infuse to make a strong tea.
  2. Place tea and sugar in a pot and boil to reduce by half and create a simple syrup. Cool.
  3. Place 15ml (1 tbsp) of this peach syrup at the bottom of each champagne flute
  4. Add 2 peach slices and 1-2  basil leaves and top with the Prosecco.
  5. Cheers.

