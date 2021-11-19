Get a free gift with Pernod Ricard spirits — and you’ll gift local artisans with jobs
One of the best things about the festive season is giving and receiving. Thanks to the Phakamisa iSpirit campaign, you can do both by just enjoying a drink
Whether you’re compiling a shopping list to stock your drinks cabinet for holiday parties, a list of presents to give family and friends, or your own Christmas wishlist, be sure to include a bottle or two from Pernod Ricard’s popular range of spirits.
Not only have select Pernod Ricard brands been dressed up for the festive season in stylish packaging, but you’ll also get one of three complimentary gifts with each bottle as part of the leading wine and spirit seller’s Phakamisa iSpirit (lift the spirit) campaign.
These gifts, which include a lemon squeezer, ice mould and phone speaker amplifier, were inspired by talented local artisans, Hosea Matlou and Sandile Tsula, who hand-carve wooden furniture and lifestyle items.
That’s why with each bottle purchased, a part of the proceeds will go towards fostering the entrepreneurial spirit of artisans such as Matlou and Tsula.
Pernod Ricard has invested R38m into the Phakamisa iSpirit campaign which, together with the Gauteng department of economic development, will provide local artisans with the training and resources they need to grow their businesses.
This includes access to Seta-accredited courses covering business management, manufacturing, technology and accounting.
Participating spirits brands
Buy a bottle of any of these Pernod Ricard spirits to claim your free gift and contribute to the Phakamisa iSpirit campaign:
• Jameson Select Reserve Irish Whiskey
• Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whisky
• The Glenlivet Founders Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky
• Chivas Regal 12YO Blended Scotch Whisky
• Beefeater London Dry Gin
The City of Ekurhuleni municipality has also donated a warehouse in Thokoza, which is being converted into a woodwork workshop for about 20 artisans.
These makers will have access to a range of machinery and the opportunity to create co-ops, enabling them to take advantage of large-scale business opportunities.
They will also have access to a virtual showroom, which will allow them to photograph and instantly advertise their creations to a broad range of prospective customers online.
In partnership with the department, Pernod Ricard plans to establish five workshops across Gauteng in the next five years, accommodating about 100 makers.
The wine and spirits seller says it aims to grow these makers’ businesses to ultimately create up to 1,000 new jobs across all its workshops.
“We’re offering South Africans the gift that keeps giving back,” says Gregory Leymarie, CEO of Pernod Ricard, Sub-Saharan Africa.
“Every purchase counts, which is why we’re encouraging as many people as possible to join the Phakamisa iSpirit movement and help contribute towards lifting local artisans.”
Visit i-spirit.co.za to learn more about the Phakamisa iSpirit campaign.
This article was paid for by Pernod Ricard.