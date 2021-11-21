Houghton Hotel's Séjour restaurant excels with unusual combos

At this modern development next to a golf course, chef Freddie Dias' culinary stripes comes to the fore in the fine-dining 'Explorer' menu

Fancy a brassica hogging the headlines, which it has of late. Even TV celeb Anele Mdoda mentioned her love of cabbage in a recent interview, questioning why her fave veg always gets such a bad rap. It just does. But love it or loathe it, I adore the crunchy texture and versatility of cabbage and how it can be made into so many different dishes.



And as Mdoda indicated, I too have been lucky enough to rate the red cabbage dish, courtesy of chef Freddie Dias at the recently opened Séjour Restaurant at the Houghton Hotel, as one of the best ever. This one comes sous vide (cooked in a bag in a water bath till just softened, yet retaining a good bite) then lightly charred, making it super crunchy on the outside yet succulent but not soggy...