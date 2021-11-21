Food

Restaurant Review

Madiba's chef the secret ingredient at Sanctuary Mandela's restaurant

Insights at Mandela's former Houghton home, now a hotel, has Xoliswa Ndoyiya, his personal chef of 22 years, as its chef de tournant

Hilary Biller Columnist
21 November 2021 - 00:01

At the  recently opened boutique hotel Sanctuary Mandela, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has revamped and remodelled Nelson Mandela’s first Houghton home, where he lived soon after his release from prison, and created a venue with luxurious accommodation, a restaurant, bar and conference facilities.

Beyond experiencing the hotel and the food, my recent visit was an opportunity to catch up with Madiba’s personal and loyal chef of 22 years, the wonderful Xoliswa Ndoyiya, now the newly appointed chef de tournant at the hotel's Insights Restaurant...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Princess Charlene not in Monaco as she recovers at an undisclosed location Lifestyle
  2. ‘Completely untrue’ Miss SA won’t participate in Miss Universe pageant: ... Lifestyle
  3. First luxury township hotel to open in Khayelitsha, Cape Town Lifestyle
  4. How to grow and gather your own delicious, healthy salad this summer Home & Gardening
  5. You can whip up the perfect chocolate cake — without using your oven Food

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo