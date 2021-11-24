Five exciting new gins — and what we love about them

MIRARI SNOW GLOBE CHRISTMAS GINS

The newest additions to Time Anchor Distillery’s Mirari range of shimmering and glittering gins comes with a festive flair: 23ct gold and silver flakes swirl around a light-up bottle to create the idea of a snow globe in two different gin styles.

The Mirari snow globe zesty citrus gin is fruity, lighter and true to its name, with hints of soft Christmas spice.

The Mirari snow globe Christmas barrel gin, on the other hand, has a rich, dark colour owing to the two years it spent ageing in American oak barrels. Instead of Indian tonic, this gin can be enjoyed with ginger beer or ale or neat over ice.

• Both gins are only available from Time Anchor Distillery’s website. The zesty citrus gin sells for R300 and the barrel aged gin, of which only 500 bottles have been made, for R400.