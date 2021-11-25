Your Christmas feast sorted with a cooking class

After a long lockdown and the consequences of the global pandemic, well known home entertainer and caterer Susan Greig is back offering her popular Christmas Feast cooking classes that will impress everyone around the Christmas table.

The beauty of Greig’s recipes is that they are impressive dishes that don’t have to be difficult or mean hours in the kitchen. And just like the lovely surprises of Christmas, Greig has many treats up her sleeve to share.

There are two options: you can attend one of four demonstration classes where Greig will demonstrate six different recipes and attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the feast afterwards — there are day time and evening options — or you can sit back in the luxury of your own home, glass of bubbles in hand and attend online.

Dates are Thursday December 2 or Friday December 3 and the cost is R580 per person or R150 for the online option. The demonstrations take place at Beechwood Gardens, 25 Christopherson Road, Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

For more information or to make a booking visit Susan Greig's website.