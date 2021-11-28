RECIPE | Teddy Zaki's legendary Persian Love Cake
The pastry chef and owner of Just Teddy at Hyde Park Corner shares a prized recipe to mark the launch of his first cookbook
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Makes: One 20cm cake
Ingredients:..
Makes: One 20cm cake
Ingredients:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.