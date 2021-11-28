Teddy Zaki reveals the secrets to his patisserie's top-selling cake
Sharing the recipe for the cherished Persian Love Cake in the bakery's cookbook was a tough decision for the celeb owner of Just Teddy Patisserie in Hyde Park
28 November 2021 - 00:00
“Our butter is from the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal, a little more artisanal than commercial butter,” said Zaki as he scraped it into the bowl of the electric mixer in the pristine bakery tucked away in a corner of the shopping centre.
Between baking, he shared juicy anecdotes about how the former property developer turned his passion for baking into a career. The catalyst for change came when Zaki was a finalist in The Great SA Bake Off TV series in 2015. That cemented his conviction and, with the support of his family, he turned a hobby into a business. Starting out at a market in the inner city, in 2019 he took the plunge and opened Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner...
