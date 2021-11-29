Creating fresh salad sensations with versatile pork

Summer means long warm days and outside entertaining, with an abundance of fresh produce to choose from to inspire and explore new ideas and flavour combinations. Pork, the world’s most consumed meat, offers a healthy, versatile and sustainable protein option that presents an endless variety of dishes to satisfy the most discerning palates.

Leaving winter behind, many will want to shed the unwanted kilograms that comfort eating and hibernation have piled on. A healthy menu can incorporate pork as a protein source made delectable by applying different cooking methods and flavour combinations — and it is particularly good in a range of wholesome salads, the perfect food for warm weather food.

Beneficial as part of a balanced diet, pork is an excellent source of vitamins such as B6 and B12, and minerals including thiamine, zinc, niacin, phosphorus and iron. Considered a lean-meat protein, visible fat can be easily trimmed off without taking away from the rich flavour. There are a wide variety of leaner cuts such as fillet, neck steaks, goulash and loin chops that can be combined with fresh produce to create healthy meals that are nutritious and interesting.

Fortunately, consumers do not have to tighten their belts to afford quality pork products. On average, pork is 75% and 50% cheaper than lamb and beef cuts in SA. As leading chefs across the world incorporate the concept of nose-to-tail eating in their restaurant menus there’s a wealth of recipes available that use every part of the pork carcass, creating a range of delectable dishes for all tastes and cultures.

And, lest we forget, pork on the braai. Think finger-licking sticky ribs, marinated pork fillet, spicy espetadas – and a variety of pork sausages made in exciting global flavours that offer alternatives to the traditional favourites cooked over the flame.

Need a tasty meal in a hurry? Eskort has a wide variety of precooked foods such as frikkadels, crumbed pork strips, schnitzels and delectable ribs all readily available on supermarket shelves, providing just the inspiration needed for exciting meal solutions for family and friends – without any hassle.

With Eskort’s exciting selection of smoked pork products, summer salads need never be boring.

We share a trio of salads featuring exciting flavour combinations and seasonal produce, combined with trendy pulses and grains to make your salad the star attraction.

ESKORT FACTS

For peace of mind, Eskort has adopted SAFE as its commitment to offering South African consumers quality pork products. SAFE stands for: Sustainable — environmental sustainability, sow-friendly practices, pig welfare and biosecurity; Accountable — traceability, uncompromised hygiene practices and rigid quality control measures; Farm-to-fork — responsibility across the entire value chain; and Excellence — superior, award-winning products for 104 years.