Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts? Here’s what Mzansi thinks of KFC’s eyebrow-raising combo
It’s finger lickin’ sweet?
In honour of turning 50 this year, fast-food joint KFC has introduced a limited-edition Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts.
The eyebrow-raising combination was launched at the Kentucky Town pop-up at The Zone in Rosebank last week.
The burger trend is already a thing in other KFC outlets around the world and will be available until December 5 in SA.
KFC also added crispy chicken skins to the limited menu.
We saw your tweets.— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 22, 2021
We watched your TikToks.
We liked your posts on the gram.
Now, pick your fighter fam! 😉! #KentuckyTown #KFCTurns50 pic.twitter.com/5Voh2zLO8c
Some of the joint’s original sauces are also available on the menu.
For the first time EVER, take your saucy favs home with you 😉🔥— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 23, 2021
Available ONLY at #KentuckyTown at The Zone in Rosebank from 25 Nov - 5 Dec.
Na enjoyment! #KentuckyTown #KFCTurns50 pic.twitter.com/gNPAJbIl48
As expected, social media users were quick to add their two cents (or maybe R2s, LOL) about the new additions to the menu.
Some said the food combination was definitely an acquired taste, for those who like sweet and spicy foods together, while others were left confused.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Excuse me while I dunk EVERYTHING and ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/NnKb85LYPd— Neo (@neo_sukude) November 29, 2021
This Doughnut Zinger is actually quite good 🍩🍗😭@KFCSA Zinger sauce and Dunked wing sauce also 👌🏾😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/xgkD1HbscD— Teddy Pleasure (@teddypleasure) November 29, 2021
What else do you really go to KFC for? The inside is just normal chicken - the skin is what sets it apart.— Tree Fel (@mys_Tree) November 26, 2021
Haibo I don’t remember anybody asking for this? Go and do your research again 🧐— Fancy Nancy (@amaFancyNancy) November 26, 2021
A piece of spicy chicken between two donuts is a crime against humanity— Christoff Dorn (@iamChrisDorn) November 22, 2021
So what happened to the pieces of meat that the skins were taken from? 🙊— MamaneNtebo (@ReothabetseMni3) November 26, 2021
