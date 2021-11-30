Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts? Here’s what Mzansi thinks of KFC’s eyebrow-raising combo

It’s finger lickin’ sweet?

In honour of turning 50 this year, fast-food joint KFC has introduced a limited-edition Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts.

The eyebrow-raising combination was launched at the Kentucky Town pop-up at The Zone in Rosebank last week.

The burger trend is already a thing in other KFC outlets around the world and will be available until December 5 in SA.

KFC also added crispy chicken skins to the limited menu.