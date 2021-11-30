Food

Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts? Here’s what Mzansi thinks of KFC’s eyebrow-raising combo

30 November 2021 - 14:00
To celebrate turning 50 this year, KFC has introduced a limited-edition Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts.
To celebrate turning 50 this year, KFC has introduced a limited-edition Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts.
Image: Screenshot

It’s finger lickin’ sweet?

In honour of turning 50 this year, fast-food joint KFC has introduced a limited-edition Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts.

The eyebrow-raising combination was launched at the Kentucky Town pop-up at The Zone in Rosebank last week.

The burger trend is already a thing in other KFC outlets around the world and will be available until December 5 in SA.

KFC also added crispy chicken skins to the limited menu.

Some of the joint’s original sauces are also available on the menu.

As expected, social media users were quick to add their two cents (or maybe R2s, LOL) about the new additions to the menu.

Some said the food combination was definitely an acquired taste, for those who like sweet and spicy foods together, while others were left confused.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

WATCH | LOL! Chester Missing weighs in on ‘DA or ANC: Your choice’ poster

“You’ve never seen a KFC poster where they go ‘KFC or Chicken Licken: Your choice’ or a condom advert where they go ‘Durex or Lovers Plus: Your ...
Politics
1 month ago

New Zealand police crackdown on chicken takeaways

Pair arrested for attempting to smuggle KFC over state lines
Lifestyle
2 months ago

You could save on KFC meals by ordering through WhatsApp — here’s how

Prices via the WhatsApp channel are cheaper than through two major delivery services, but there are other considerations.
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'I am alive': Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo lives another day Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Being a princess is not all it's cracked up to be Lifestyle
  4. Could you have prediabetes and not know it? Health & Sex
  5. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...