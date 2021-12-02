Opulence, glamour are the order of the day at trendy new eatery Zioux

THE MENU

The food is where Zioux really shines. Initially pitched as somewhat Asian, somewhat raw bar, somewhat gold-leafed burgers and caviar (they all still feature in some form), it seems to find its footing in Latin American cuisine merged with local touch points — in particular strong Mexican and Peruvian flavours come across in a plethora of the small plates available.

It’s an offering Higgs is clearly excited about. The chef excitedly talks of the specific chillies used in the ceviche (a highlight on the menu and served in numerous iterations), the gorgeous Jersey beef tartare served with a nasturtium pesto, and the incredibly clever beetroot salad — loosely inspired by the traditional Mexican dish, aguachile and its use of citrus curing — served with ricotta, feta and walnuts. His newfound passion clearly has seen him diving deep into central and Southern American cuisines.

In addition to the small plates and bites there’s also a bigger plate selection for those looking for something more substantial to accompany their libations — be it a baby chicken chipotle, pan fried rib-eye with a five chilli jus, or the Zioux burger with curried hollandaise and truffle.

Last, but certainly not least, is the shellfish bar — the perfect place to perch with a glass of champagne and indulge in some glorious ocean fare — including oysters available with three decadent accoutrement options or the steamed and cured shellfish tower (which serves two).

Assisting Higgs and at the helm of the kitchen are head chefs Michael van Rooyen — who returns to the group where he first helped put Marble squarely on the map — and Moses Moloi who moved across from Cape Town’s critically acclaimed Fyn.