RECIPE | Vetkoek with a sweet Christmas twist

This twist on traditional amagwinya includes a fruity mincemeat filling just perfect for a festive-season treat

A great start to a holiday, the amagwinya is served warm with a dusting of icing sugar and a light sprinkling of ground cinnamon. The surprise is the festive mincemeat filling in the centre.



VETKOEK (AMAGWINYA)..