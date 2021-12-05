RECIPE | Vetkoek with a sweet Christmas twist
This twist on traditional amagwinya includes a fruity mincemeat filling just perfect for a festive-season treat
05 December 2021 - 00:00
A great start to a holiday, the amagwinya is served warm with a dusting of icing sugar and a light sprinkling of ground cinnamon. The surprise is the festive mincemeat filling in the centre.
VETKOEK (AMAGWINYA)..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.