Three ways to add a bubbly sparkle to the festive season
Hilary Biller and Sanet Oberholzer share a trio of ideas on how to enjoy a glass of bubbly over the holidays
A BUBBLY BRUNCH
Sit back and chill over a long brunch and enjoy bottomless bubbly à la L’Ormarins Brut Classique at Arbour Café & Courtyard in beautiful Birdhaven in Johannesburg.
Available daily, you can dine inside or out. Think brioche toast with berries and crème fraîche, avo on toast, grilled tomatoes and poached eggs or royal Benedict with smoked salmon — with a glass (or more) of bubbly to start the day.
Brunch costs R325 pp for 90 minutes or R525 for three hours. The cafe opens at 7am daily and the offer is available until December 20, 2021.
• Email info@arbourcafe.co.za or call 010 753 2007 for bookings.
ORDER IN A SELECTION
The Bubbly Box team consists of four ladies who have a passion for Method Cap Classiques and make it their job to put together collections of specially selected bottles of bubblies.
This December, they have made up something very special for the festive season. Their Festive Season Box (pictured) features six of their favourite bottles you won’t easily find on the shelf of your local bottle store as they pride themselves in putting together lesser known labels — great for a spoil or a Christmas gift.
Their Festive Season Box costs R2,150 and includes Silverthorn River Dragon Brut NV, Pieter Ferreira Brut Rosé, Rijk’s Brut, Domaine Des Dieux Rose of Sharon Brut Rosé 2011, Altydgedacht Blanc de Blancs 2020 and Strandveld Skaamgesiggie Brut 2019.
• Orders can be placed until December 12. Visit Bubbly Box to place your orders.
BUBBLY WITH A VIEW
Built on the rooftop of the Leonardo in Sandton and opened earlier this year, Alto234 is officially the highest urban bar in Africa, boasting 360º views over the city of Johannesburg from its wraparound glass platform.
But the boasting doesn’t stop there. With Moët as the venue’s preferred champagne, patrons can buy mini 200ml Brut Imperial Moët bottles from the Moët vending machine — the only of its kind in Africa.
Apart from the champagne, cocktails and tapas are also on the menu.
All the glitz and glamour does come with a cost. Entrance to the bar is R300 and includes a glass of champagne on arrival.
It’s recommended that you make a booking on their website, with slots that cater to afternoon experiences between 12.30pm and 3.30pm , sunset experiences between 4pm and 6.30pm and a night lights experience between 7pm and 11pm.
• For bookings, visit Alto234.
