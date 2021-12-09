Three ways to add a bubbly sparkle to the festive season

A BUBBLY BRUNCH

Sit back and chill over a long brunch and enjoy bottomless bubbly à la L’Ormarins Brut Classique at Arbour Café & Courtyard in beautiful Birdhaven in Johannesburg.

Available daily, you can dine inside or out. Think brioche toast with berries and crème fraîche, avo on toast, grilled tomatoes and poached eggs or royal Benedict with smoked salmon — with a glass (or more) of bubbly to start the day.

Brunch costs R325 pp for 90 minutes or R525 for three hours. The cafe opens at 7am daily and the offer is available until December 20, 2021.

• Email info@arbourcafe.co.za or call 010 753 2007 for bookings.