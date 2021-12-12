Distil a one-of-a-kind bottle of gin with Inverroche’s new Gin Academy

The pop-up gin experience will be running for six months at the Four Seasons Westcliff and is the perfect way to add a special bottle to your collection

“Alchemy” is such an alluring word, conjuring images of tinctures, potions and magical transformations.



It’s also a perfectly apt way to describe a novel activity now available to gin aficionados at the Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff in Johannesburg. ..