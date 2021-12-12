RECIPE | Adults-only gingerbread cookies with a sexy, spicy twist

'The Gingerbread Kama Sutra' is a pocket-sized, adults-only baking book with recipes to put a smile on your face — and it may just spice up your love life too

I’m a lucky girl, as many newly released cookbooks pass my desk. So when this little book got tucked under Yotam Ottolenghi’s latest, Flavour (I’m a huge Yotam fan!), it slipped under my radar — until I took a closer look.



Patti Paige of @BakedIdeas (https://www.instagram.com/bakedideas/?hl=en) certainly had a bit of fun in putting the publication together. She has come up with the cute idea of baking gingerbread duos in various Kama Sutra positions. Nothing too serious, she shares recipes for 25 gingerbread people in different positions so you can make your own tempting treats...