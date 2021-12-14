Can cheese give you nightmares? 10 fascinating facts about this popular food

A cheeseboard is a festive fave so we turned to expert Brian Dick of Cheese Gourmet to share some cheesy wisdom.

1. CAN YOU COOK WITH CHEAP CHEESE?

Of course you can, but why would you? Flavour, it’s all about flavour and artisan cheeses, being naturally matured, will generally give you heaps of it. You will use less to achieve a better dish. Not all cheeses heat the same way. Some release oil, some split, so best to choose a cheese that is right for the purpose and won’t ruin your dish.

2. WHOLE OR READY-GRATED?

The best cheese is a whole head, second best, a wedge and last, grated. Grated cheese stored, tends to lose flavour. There is nothing better than grating Parmesan at the table. It adds to the theatre and the flavour is more intense than ready-grated cheese.

3. THE OLDER THE BETTER

Wine and cheese are, in many respects so similar. Cheese, like wine has an optimal age and high-moisture fresh cheeses such as Brie, ricotta and cream cheese are eaten young. Dryer cheeses like pecorino, cheddar, gruyere and Parmesan benefit from time to mature and develop richer, more complex flavours. It’s an expensive exercise looking after a cheese in a controlled environment for two to three years and consequently, expect to pay substantially more for a vintage cheese.

4. STORING CHEESE

Wrap it in cling film or keep it in an airtight container? Neither. Cling film used to store cheese keeps it moist and that’s when surface moulds start to grow and an airtight container creates a micro climate and traps moisture so moulds are more likely to grow. Ideally wrap your cheese in waxed paper as this will allow it to breathe without drying out too much. Cheese is best stored in the salad drawer of the fridge as it won’t dry out as much as stored in the door of the refrigerator.