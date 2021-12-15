Here’s how Cape Town plans to make it safer to eat out this festive season

Certain streets in Cape Town’s CBD are set to be closed for vehicles throughout the festive season in an effort to help residents feel safer and help local restaurants through the lockdown.

The City of Cape Town said starting on Saturday, certain streets will be open to pedestrians and diners only, allowing restaurants to use the street space for more safe, outdoor seating.

Street closures will be in effect in Bree Street between Hout and Wale from 2pm to 11pm.

The city said initially 20 eateries will take part in the initiative, with live music entertainment scheduled.