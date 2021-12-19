Dear Mr Claus, sorry but cookies are too expensive ...
Inflation robs the bearded visitor in the red suit of a traditional treat
19 December 2021 - 00:00
Santa may have to settle for only milk this Christmas as inflation has hit traditional holiday cookies.
SA ranks 19th on a “Christmas Cookie Price Index” in a survey conducted in 30 countries on the cost of baking a batch of “classic butter cookies”...
