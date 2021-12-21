Make pork the star of your Christmas feast with these inspiring recipes

What’s the festive season without a wide selection of quality pork products? Think juicy gammon with a sticky glaze, succulent spiced pork loin served with roast potatoes, and slices of pork belly with the crispiest of crackling. Add a selection of seasonal summery salads in a rainbow of colours and you have Christmas on a plate.

Consumers can be assured of top-quality South African pork products from Eskort; the company has been producing award-winning pork products for 104 years and its protein products are rich in vitamins and minerals.

For hard-pressed consumers, the good news is that, rand for rand, Eskort pork is way more affordable than beef or lamb. This year its gammons are some of the cheapest on the market at only R79.99kg; they're available from Eskort Gold Standard Butcheries countrywide.

Healthy, versatile and affordable, let Eskort pork be the protein of choice for your Christmas table with these inspiring recipes. They're quick to prepare, meaning you won’t have to spend hours in the kitchen, and you won’t be compromising on excellent quality or flavour.