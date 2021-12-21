Pork is a delicious choice for a budget-friendly braai. Try these easy recipes
Convenient, affordable and simple to prepare, Eskort pork delivers on flavour every time making it a real crowd-pleaser when you're cooking over the coals
South Africans love a braai. It’s part of our heritage and a much-loved way of entertaining a crowd — also a perfect way to welcome in the New Year. With end-of-year budgets often under strain, some people think braaiing is an expensive way of getting family and friends together.
The good news is that when it comes to locally produced top-quality Eskort pork, kilogram for kilogram it is way cheaper than beef and lamb. And with a variety of pork cuts available, you can enjoy all your favourites — like chops, steak and ribs — prepared on the braai at a fraction of the price and without having to compromise on quality.
Eskort pork is an excellent source of protein and is delicious cooked over the coals. It’s convenient, affordable and easy to prepare — and with these four delectable recipes, there’s no hours of preparation or hassle because Eskort pork delivers on flavour every time.
Make pork your protein of choice and look out for Eskort-branded products in your local supermarket, or visit a new-concept Eskort butchery in your area.
MARINATED PORK LOIN RIBS WITH WHOLE ROASTED SWEET POTATO SALAD
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 20 mins
Ingredients:
1kg Eskort marinated loin ribs
4 sweet potatoes, cut into wedges
60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil
30ml (2 tbsp) chives, finely chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) fresh basil, chopped
10ml (2 tsp) fresh parsley, chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
Method:
- Braai the ribs over medium coals for 10 minutes on each side, turning them every 5 minutes and basting with the sauce in the packet.
- Place the sweet potato wedges in a bowl and pour over 15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil. Place over the grid and braai, turning frequently, for 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through.
- While the ribs and sweet potatoes are on the braai, combine the herbs, sun-dried tomatoes and lemon zest with the remaining oil.
- As soon as the sweet potatoes come off the fire combine them with the herb mixture in the bowl.
- Serve the sweet potato salad with the ribs.
THE ULTIMATE BACON, CHEESE AND TOMATO BRAAI BROODJIES
Serves: 6
Prep time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 10 mins
Ingredients:
400g Eskort streaky bacon
250ml (1 cup) cream cheese
125ml (½ cup) jalapeño pickles, sliced
500ml (2 cups) cheddar cheese
12 slices of bread
3 tomatoes, sliced
1 red onion, sliced
60ml (4 tbsp) butter
Chutney, to serve
Method:
- Place the streaky bacon in a frying pan and heat the pan over a high heat. Fry the bacon until crispy.
- Combine the cream cheese, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese in a mixing bowl.
- Spread all the bread slices with the cheese mixture. Place the tomatoes, bacon and red onion on the sarmies and close them.
- Carefully spread the outside of the sarmies with butter then tie with wet butchers’ twine.
- Braai over medium coals for 5 minutes per side taking care not to burn the bread.
- Serve with chutney.
PORK ESPETADA WITH CHILLI-AND-LIME CORN AND CHEESY
BRAAI BROODJIES
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 35 mins
Ingredients:
4 Eskort ready-made espetadas
30ml (2 tbsp) smoked chilli flakes
Zest and juice of 1 lime/lemon
125g (½ cup) butter, melted
8 mealies
8 thin slices white bread
250ml (1 cup) mozzarella cheese, sliced
250ml (1 cup) cheddar cheese, sliced
Salt and pepper
Method:
- Prepare a fire or preheat the gas braai.
- Combine the chilli, lime zest and lime juice with the melted butter. Use a quarter of this butter mixture to brush the mealies, saving another quarter for basting on the braai.
- Brush one side of the bread slices with the remaining lime-and-chilli butter and lay four out on a braai rack, butter side down. Divide the cheeses between the four slices then top each with another slice of bread, butter side on the outside.
- Braai the espetadas for 5 minutes on each of the four sides, so 20 minutes.
- Alongside the espetadas, braai the mealies, brushing frequently with the retained butter mixture.
- Braai the sarmies for 5 minutes on each side and serve with the espetadas and mealies.
MARINATED PORK LOIN CHOPS WITH BRAAI BROOD
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Braai brood:
500g self-raising flour
5ml (1 tsp) salt
125g cheddar cheese, grated
1 x 340ml can of beer
Chops:
4 Eskort pork loin chops
60ml (¼ cup) fresh lemon juice
60ml (¼ cup) golden or maple syrup
15ml (1 tbsp) Eskort braai spice
Method:
- Prepare a hot fire and while the coals are burning down make the bread.
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt and three quarters of the cheese before adding the beer. Using a wooden spoon, bring the dough together, adding a little water if the dough is too stiff. Spray a small bread tin with cooking spray and spoon the bread mixture into the tin. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top and bake for 45 minutes.
- While the bread is baking, combine the lemon juice, syrup and braai spice in a bowl. Add the chops and marinade for 5 minutes before braaiing for 5-6 minutes per side.
- Serve the chops straight away with slices of braai brood and butter.
This article was paid for by Eskort.