Food

Pork is a delicious choice for a budget-friendly braai. Try these easy recipes

Convenient, affordable and simple to prepare, Eskort pork delivers on flavour every time making it a real crowd-pleaser when you're cooking over the coals

21 December 2021 - 21:04
Sponsored
Eskort's marinated pork loin ribs with whole roasted sweet potato salad.
Eskort's marinated pork loin ribs with whole roasted sweet potato salad.
Image: Supplied/Eskort

South Africans love a braai. It’s part of our heritage and a much-loved way of entertaining a crowd — also a perfect way to welcome in the New Year. With end-of-year budgets often under strain, some people think braaiing  is an expensive way of getting family and friends together.

The good news is that when it comes to locally produced top-quality Eskort pork, kilogram for kilogram it is way cheaper than beef and lamb. And with a variety of pork cuts available, you can enjoy all your favourites — like chops, steak and ribs — prepared on the braai at a fraction of the price and without having to compromise on quality.

Eskort pork is an excellent source of protein and is delicious cooked over the coals. It’s convenient, affordable and easy to prepare — and with these four delectable recipes, there’s no hours of preparation or hassle because Eskort pork delivers on flavour every time.

Make pork your protein of choice and look out for Eskort-branded products in your local supermarket, or visit a new-concept Eskort butchery in your area.

MARINATED PORK LOIN RIBS WITH WHOLE ROASTED SWEET POTATO SALAD

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

1kg Eskort marinated loin ribs

4 sweet potatoes, cut into wedges

60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil

30ml (2 tbsp) chives, finely chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh basil, chopped

10ml (2 tsp) fresh parsley, chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Method:

  1. Braai the ribs over medium coals for 10 minutes on each side, turning them every 5 minutes and basting with the sauce in the packet.
  2. Place the sweet potato wedges in a bowl and pour over 15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil. Place over the grid and braai, turning frequently, for 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through.
  3. While the ribs and sweet potatoes are on the braai, combine the herbs, sun-dried tomatoes and lemon zest with the remaining oil.
  4. As soon as the sweet potatoes come off the fire combine them with the herb mixture in the bowl.
  5. Serve the sweet potato salad with the ribs.
The ultimate Eskort bacon, cheese and tomato braai broodjies.
The ultimate Eskort bacon, cheese and tomato braai broodjies.
Image: Supplied/Eskort

THE ULTIMATE BACON, CHEESE AND TOMATO BRAAI BROODJIES

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

400g Eskort streaky bacon

250ml (1 cup) cream cheese

125ml (½ cup) jalapeño pickles, sliced

500ml (2 cups) cheddar cheese

12 slices of bread

3 tomatoes, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

60ml (4 tbsp) butter

Chutney, to serve

Method:

  1. Place the streaky bacon in a frying pan and heat the pan over a high heat. Fry the bacon until crispy.
  2. Combine the cream cheese, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese in a mixing bowl. 
  3. Spread all the bread slices with the cheese mixture. Place the tomatoes, bacon and red onion on the sarmies and close them.
  4. Carefully spread the outside of the sarmies with butter then tie with wet butchers’ twine.
  5. Braai over medium coals for 5 minutes per side taking care not to burn the bread.
  6. Serve with chutney.
Eskort's pork espetada with chilli-and-lime corn and a cheesy braai broodjies.
Eskort's pork espetada with chilli-and-lime corn and a cheesy braai broodjies.
Image: Supplied/Eskort

PORK ESPETADA WITH CHILLI-AND-LIME CORN AND CHEESY

BRAAI BROODJIES

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 35 mins

Ingredients:

4 Eskort ready-made espetadas

30ml (2 tbsp) smoked chilli flakes

Zest and juice of 1 lime/lemon

125g (½ cup) butter, melted

8 mealies

8 thin slices white bread

250ml (1 cup) mozzarella cheese, sliced

250ml (1 cup) cheddar cheese, sliced

Salt and pepper

Method:

  1. Prepare a fire or preheat the gas braai.
  2. Combine the chilli, lime zest and lime juice with the melted butter. Use a quarter of this butter mixture to brush the mealies, saving another quarter for basting on the braai.
  3. Brush one side of the bread slices with the remaining lime-and-chilli butter and lay four out on a braai rack, butter side down. Divide the cheeses between the four slices then top each with another slice of bread, butter side on the outside.
  4. Braai the espetadas for 5 minutes on each of the four sides, so 20 minutes.
  5. Alongside the espetadas, braai the mealies, brushing frequently with the retained butter mixture.
  6. Braai the sarmies for 5 minutes on each side and serve with the espetadas and mealies.
Eskort's marinated pork loin chops with braai brood.
Eskort's marinated pork loin chops with braai brood.
Image: Supplied

MARINATED PORK LOIN CHOPS WITH BRAAI BROOD

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Braai brood:

500g self-raising flour

5ml (1 tsp) salt

125g cheddar cheese, grated

1 x 340ml can of beer

Chops:

4 Eskort pork loin chops

60ml (¼ cup) fresh lemon juice

60ml (¼ cup) golden or maple syrup

15ml (1 tbsp) Eskort braai spice

Method:

  1. Prepare a hot fire and while the coals are burning down make the bread.
  2. Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
  3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt and three quarters of the cheese before adding the beer. Using a wooden spoon, bring the dough together, adding a little water if the dough is too stiff. Spray a small bread tin with cooking spray and spoon the bread mixture into the tin. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top and bake for 45 minutes.
  4. While the bread is baking, combine the lemon juice, syrup and braai spice in a bowl. Add the chops and marinade for 5 minutes before braaiing for 5-6 minutes per side.
  5. Serve the chops straight away with slices of braai brood and butter. 

This article was paid for by Eskort.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Miss World postponed, but Shudu still a winner Lifestyle
  2. Could you have prediabetes and not know it? Health & Sex
  3. 'Tis the season to spend thousands for festive feasts at swanky SA hotels Food
  4. Shoot to thrill with Samsung’s epic Galaxy S21 Series these holidays Lifestyle
  5. ‘My heart swells with gratitude and pride’ — Zozibini Tunzi celebrates Miss ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating