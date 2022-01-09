Food history
Femme fruit: 3 plants with interesting links to women
The spanspek, Granny Smith apple and Hubbard squash all have fascinating backstories, all linked to accomplished women
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Roses named after women are a dime a dozen, but it seems that the honour of having a fruit named after you is more rare.
The loveliest example is our own spanspek, named after a woman, albeit by association...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.