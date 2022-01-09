Food

Food history

Femme fruit: 3 plants with interesting links to women

The spanspek, Granny Smith apple and Hubbard squash all have fascinating backstories, all linked to accomplished women

09 January 2022 - 00:00 By Andrew Unsworth

Roses named after women are a dime a dozen, but it seems that the honour of having a fruit named after you is more rare.

The loveliest example is our own spanspek, named after a woman, albeit by association...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sidney Poitier, first black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94 Lifestyle
  2. KFC to sell plant-based fried 'chicken' Food
  3. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  4. Private airfield in Lowveld could be the ultimate escape for jaded city dwellers Travel
  5. Suzuki Jimny: the evolution of the little 4x4 that could Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech