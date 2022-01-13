Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure

Does it control blood sugar? It appears to have a moderate effect on this, but not enough to replace medication.

The Journal of the American Association of Diabetes ran the results of a small study about 17 years ago. After feeding participants a meal including a bagel, one group got some apple cider vinegar and the other got a placebo. After measuring blood glucose levels up to an hour after the meal, the researchers found that those who had taken apple cider vinegar had lowered blood sugar levels.

This is an important point to dissect: lowering, to any degree, is not the same as controlling. The University of Chicago Medicine site says that apple cider vinegar should never replace diabetes treatment. The problem with making things like this known is that uncritical people become dogmatic and the next thing you know, once someone starts popularising half the story, millions take Ivermectin instead of being vaccinated. Don’t risk your health — if you need medical intervention, get it. Diabetes is real.

Does it kill germs in salad? Yup, apparently so.

A study a few years back tested homemade “sanitisers” to fight salmonella. The results? A mixture of lemon juice and apple cider vinegar reduced Salmonella to almost undetectable levels. Again, don’t think that sprinkling a homemade brew over tainted food will save you, but it may well add an extra layer of safety to your salads.

Should you drink it?

Apparently, it’s of no use for lowering blood pressure and while it contains anticancer properties there is no evidence it can fight or prevent cancer. Some people use it on their skin with positive results, but the more one reads, because of the high acetic acid content it needs to be diluted. There are studies that show it can improve heart health in animals but no conclusive evidence of such in humans.

There is some evidence that people with weak kidneys may struggle to deal with processing too much of it.

Let’s stop the wonder supplement discussion in its tracks once and for all. We all know someone, or know of someone, who will use anything they read not to seek legitimate medical attention. Let’s not fuel their fire.

For the rest of us: it may help us manage our appetites and lose more weight if we follow a healthy diet and exercise, and a good dose of antioxidants is better than not getting none at all. If your eczema reacts well to rubbing some diluted vinegar on your arms, then good for you. It does have a pungent smell, though, so be aware of that. It’s a great addition to the kitchen but don’t expect miracles.

