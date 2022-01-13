Food

Five lunchbox-savvy sandwich ideas

Sarmies need not be boring or expensive with our food editor's top five picks

Hilary Biller Columnist
13 January 2022 - 07:00
Make lunch exciting with different sandwich recipes.
Make lunch exciting with different sandwich recipes.
Image: 123RF/nadianb

As it's back to school for your children, our food editor shares her top five sandwich ideas to keep lunchboxes fun and exciting without breaking the bank. 

Onion, tomato and cheese: Fry one finely chopped onion in a little oil until soft then add a chopped tomato, a pinch of herbs and seasoning and fry until tomato has softened. Remove from the heat and add grated cheese and stir through. Cool and spread on bread of choice.

Peanut butter and tomato slices: It may sound strange but this combination is really delicious, with the tomato adding moisture to the peanut butter and providing a good complementary flavour. Spread both slices of bread with peanut butter, top one slice with tomato slices and season lightly with salt before closing with the other slice.

Grated carrot and lettuce: Finely grate a peeled carrot and toss in a little mayonnaise,  salad dressing or favourite relish. Add shredded lettuce. If you have any leftovers such as chicken or meat, chop into cubes and add for a protein kick.

Easy egg mayo: Egg is one of the most affordable proteins and a versatile sandwich filler. Combine chopped hard-boiled egg with a little salad cream and diced gherkin or pickled cucumber and season.

Egg and cheese: Combine chopped hard-boiled egg with grated cheese and a dollop of fruit chutney.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Make the most of mango season with these mouth-watering recipes

SPONSORED | Beyond being delicious and nutritious, mangoes are incredibly versatile so you can enjoy them for breakfast, lunch and dinner — or any ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

How to meet your school-going child’s nutritional needs

Two dietitians offer tips to ensure your child is eating healthy meals and snacks for a growing body and mind
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Can cheese give you nightmares? 10 fascinating facts about this popular food

Cheese Gourmet expert shares some cheesy wisdom.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 9 to 15 Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  3. Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure Food
  4. Prints charming: how textile designer is flying Africa's flag high in Oz Home & Gardening
  5. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...