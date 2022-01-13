Five lunchbox-savvy sandwich ideas

As it's back to school for your children, our food editor shares her top five sandwich ideas to keep lunchboxes fun and exciting without breaking the bank.

Onion, tomato and cheese: Fry one finely chopped onion in a little oil until soft then add a chopped tomato, a pinch of herbs and seasoning and fry until tomato has softened. Remove from the heat and add grated cheese and stir through. Cool and spread on bread of choice.

Peanut butter and tomato slices: It may sound strange but this combination is really delicious, with the tomato adding moisture to the peanut butter and providing a good complementary flavour. Spread both slices of bread with peanut butter, top one slice with tomato slices and season lightly with salt before closing with the other slice.

Grated carrot and lettuce: Finely grate a peeled carrot and toss in a little mayonnaise, salad dressing or favourite relish. Add shredded lettuce. If you have any leftovers such as chicken or meat, chop into cubes and add for a protein kick.

Easy egg mayo: Egg is one of the most affordable proteins and a versatile sandwich filler. Combine chopped hard-boiled egg with a little salad cream and diced gherkin or pickled cucumber and season.

Egg and cheese: Combine chopped hard-boiled egg with grated cheese and a dollop of fruit chutney.