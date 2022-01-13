How to meet your school-going child’s nutritional needs

As children enter their school-going years filled with changes and new challenges, so, too, will their diets need to change.

While growth in the primary school years is slower than the growth children experience as babies or toddlers, their nutritional needs shift as they are required to focus in the classroom or participate in sports and other physical activities.

This is also often the time children become more open to trying different foods and when they will start learning about eating habits that they will carry into their adult lives.

Zelda Ackerman, a registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in SA (Adsa) spokesperson, says the primary school years are the ideal time for parents to prepare their children for a lifetime of healthy eating.

“What happens around food in both the home and school is really important not just to ensure optimal nutrition for growing bodies, but to educate our children about how important daily food choices are to our overall health and our ability to perform well in life,” Ackerman says.

She adds that a balanced diet is important for developing strong bones, teeth and muscles, and for supporting your child’s immune system.