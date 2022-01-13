Let's take it back to the Beach Club
Cape Town’s new Cabo Beach Club promises to be the hottest place to see
The new project headlined by celebrated local chef Ryan Cole is a one-of-a-kind offering for the Mother City. The club boasts two restaurants and a champagne bar — perfect for revellers of all fine things. “I’m looking forward to bringing the much-loved international beach-club concept to Cape Town in a way that aligns with the city’s love of fine cuisine but also offers a great venue where people can party and play,” Cole says of the project.
Besides the Beach Club, there’s Violet, a restaurant, and also a caviar and champagne bar, a relaxed lounge space, plunge pool, and a stage. The team has spared no effort in ensuring that Cabo is the ultimate playground for the discerning and sophisticated. The Beach Club is the more casual of the two eateries, perfect for long, lazy, poolside lunches in the sun. Expect an interesting and refined take on casual dining with the likes of whole baked fish, woodfired flatbreads, contemporary sushi, and bountiful fresh salads.
Violet showcases the chef’s signature approach to modern European dining, with a selection of decadent and refined small plates. In alignment with Cole’s fervent dedication to sustainability and local cuisine, the menu will change both seasonally and based on the produce available during any given week. Currently on offer is slow-cooked lamb, peanut pork belly, and crayfish thermidor.
For a truly opulent experience, head upstairs to the caviar and champagne bar. Here, you can indulge in caviar, oysters, and sushi while sitting on the deck overlooking the club. The sophisticated and highly focused menu is inspired by Cole’s love for the ocean and his delicate approach to working with seafood.
Designed by KT Interiors, each space has been carefully curated and decorated for both optimal aesthetic and purpose with a strong influence and inspiration drawn from the sea, sea life, and beach-club culture around the world. The Beach Club mirrors the gorgeous ocean it looks out over in shades of white and blue and really beckons you to relax and bask in a holiday mood. When it comes to Violet, warmer burnt-orange and natural-earth tones and greys, together with textures of concrete, wood, and brass create a modern and elegant setting in which Cole’s fine food takes centre stage.
In addition to its standard offering, the venue will offer special events and entertainment where it will exude its international flair with a host of curated musical appearances and parties.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.