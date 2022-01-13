Let's take it back to the Beach Club

For a truly opulent experience, head upstairs to the caviar and champagne bar. Here, you can indulge in caviar, oysters, and sushi while sitting on the deck overlooking the club. The sophisticated and highly focused menu is inspired by Cole’s love for the ocean and his delicate approach to working with seafood.

Designed by KT Interiors, each space has been carefully curated and decorated for both optimal aesthetic and purpose with a strong influence and inspiration drawn from the sea, sea life, and beach-club culture around the world. The Beach Club mirrors the gorgeous ocean it looks out over in shades of white and blue and really beckons you to relax and bask in a holiday mood. When it comes to Violet, warmer burnt-orange and natural-earth tones and greys, together with textures of concrete, wood, and brass create a modern and elegant setting in which Cole’s fine food takes centre stage.