Braaimaster judge impressed by Gqeberha restaurant Muse

There were other superb-sounding starters on the menu such as the bone marrow with pulled beef, jus and brioche with bone marrow butter and the chickpea fries with mushroom mayo and fire-roasted tomato salsa.

The main courses were definitely more geared towards the carnivores, though there were a couple of mouthwatering vegetarian options. I did find it a bit strange and somewhat unbalanced that there was no fish option for a main course.

We had an excellent waiter, Sebastian, who was very knowledgeable about the menu. Seeing that his recommendations for starters were spot on, we took his lead with the main courses and weren’t disappointed. The star of the entire evening was undoubtedly the smoked pork belly with sautéed cabbage, warm baby potato salad, parsnip purée, bacon jam and maple soy jus (R150).

Bezuidenhout informed us that the butcher smokes the pork for him. Whomever that butcher is, he certainly knows what he is doing. The belly was magnificently cooked and simply fell apart. It was in no way over-cooked as it remained moist and the fat had been expertly rendered down. All the other elements on the plate played a supporting role in helping to elevate the smokiness of the belly and create a superbly balanced dish.