Not enough people love Wedwo: two iconic fish paste brands discontinued in SA

November 8 2021. That’s when SA’s only fish paste plant produced its last jars of Peck’s Anchovette and Redro before shutting its doors.

Pioneer Foods told its retailers of the impending demise of those products in advance of the Saldanha plant shutdown, so that they could order more than their usual stock of those little glass jars in December. But fish paste lovers were left in the dark and have only recently learnt the bad news, as stocks have run out on many supermarket shelves around the country.

The decision to discontinue fish paste production was part of what Pioneer terms “our ongoing portfolio review”.

“We’ve seen a gradual decline in sales over the past few years as appetites have shifted,” said Pioneer group communications manager Debbie Sharwood.