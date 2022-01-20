Raise your glass to three local wines

VREDE EN LUST EARLY MIST RIESLING 2019 (R119)

Vrede en Lust originates back to 1688 and has always been a wine farm, and its current vineyard reflects the plantings of 1745. In 1996 a brand-new era beckoned in the history of this extraordinary farm when the Buys family became the new owners.

The fruit for this riesling is sourced from Elgin farm Casey’s Ridge and winemaker Karlin Nel has excelled with it. A highly terroir-expressive cultivar, this riesling is produced in a typical German Kabinett-style. Jasmine and honeysuckle on the nose, with hints of potpourri. The flavour and aroma fills the senses with coriander spice notes, finishing dry with great acidity. Drink this wine with cold or warm salmon dishes featuring a hint of fennel and chilli.