When it comes to choosing a wedding cake, the carrot cake is fast gaining in popularity

It is said the popularity of the cake was revived because of food rationing during WWII as the carrots bulk up the cake beautifully, meaning less flour is required and oil is used instead of butter.

Like so many originals, it’s finding that perfect recipe that makes each slice memorable, so that’s how I spent the week before the wedding — baking and grating what felt like a mountain of carrots.

It does feel a little sinful to be writing about cake in the first month of a New Year when many, like me, had good intentions to cut back on the good things in life after way too many spoils over the festive season, but this baking stint felt more like an important job involving lots of testing and tasting imperative to the success of the cake.

The good news is that carrots are in season, plentiful and cheap, so perhaps it is the best time to put a carrot cake to the test with my recipe. I hope it becomes one of those cakes that you make over and over again.

CARROT CAKE

Makes: 1 large cake

Ingredients:

400ml soft brown sugar

4 large eggs

350ml oil such as sunflower or canola

500ml (2 cups) cake wheat flour

10ml (2 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

10ml (2 tsp) mixed spice

5ml (1 tsp) salt

100g walnuts or pecan nuts, chopped and toasted in a dry non-stick pan (see tips)

125ml (1/2 cup) desiccated coconut, toasted in a dry non-stick pan (see tips)

1 large Granny Smith apple, peeled and grated

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange

1 x 400g can of crushed pineapple, well drained

90ml (6 tbsp) sultanas or raisins

Cream cheese icing:

150g butter, softened but not melting

500ml (2 cups) icing sugar

150g thick cream cheese (not cottage cheese)

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

25ml whiskey, optional or 5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

A couple of tips before you start:

Toasting the nuts and desiccated coconut — done in a dry non-stick pan while stirring over low to medium heat until just golden brown — is certainly worth the effort for the intensity of flavour of the two ingredients. Take care as it can burn easily.

Adding the freshness of citrus — finely grated orange rind and the juice — gives the cake that zing of the freshness of citrus.

Adding a tot of whiskey to the icing adds a delicious caramelly/toffee undertone to the icing.

­The cake improves in flavour if made the day before it is eaten — if you can wait that long.

Method: