RECIPES | Cheers to great health with 4 yummy, zingy drinks

Kick off the New Year with some liquid assets that will pack a punch of goodness to give you a spring in your step for fresh new beginnings

GREEN SUPER JUICE



Packed with “superfood” leafy greens, this drink is full of vitamins, minerals, powerful antioxidants, phytonutrients and dietary fibre, while being low-carb, too...