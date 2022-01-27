It’s a raspberry treat at Field Berry Farm

From January to April each year, Field Berry Farm in Lenz, south of Johannesburg, hosts a raspberry festival. This year, because of the good rains, the fruit is bountiful and it’s a berry feast.

It’s fun for the whole family where you get to pick as much or as little as you like and fresher berries you won’t find.

Raspberries grow on a bush and though called a berry, they are technically a cluster of small fruits that grow from a core. When picked, the white core remains behind on the bush, hence the hole in the centre.

And they’re good for you too. Raspberries are a superfood, are high in antioxidants and vitamin C and are very good to consume to keep your eyes healthy.

If berry picking is not for your children, there’s lots to keep them entertained, from a jungle gym, bicycle track (remember to pack their bikes) and an obstacle course.

With plenty of food available to buy from different vendors and everything one can think of made with the raspberry available to purchase in the farm’s shop — think ice cream, smoothies, jams, cakes, scones and more — it’s a raspberry treat.

The festival is on until April on weekends from 9am — 3pm. Entrance is R45 per adult and pensioners and children pay R35pp.

The farm provides the buckets and fresh fruit is R130 per kg picked and R110 per kg if you buy the frozen berries.

• See thefieldberryfarm.com