Missing anchovette toast? Try making your own fish paste

I wish I could get inside the heads of food manufacturers who suddenly decide that much-loved brands, which are so much part of our everyday lives, should be discontinued.

The manufacturers of Peck’s Anchovette and Redro fish paste decided in December to discontinue these two very popular lines because of dwindling consumer support, but I wonder who those customers are, considering the howls of derision from the public when it was discovered there was no product on the shelves in January. “Yes, what will life be without anchovette toast?” I lamented.

On discussing the calamity with a friend and great cook Andrew Unsworth, we decided we’d try to put a recipe together and see which of ours would be the closest.

The ingredients on a bottle of Peck’s Anchovette list pilchards or mackerel, anchovies (min 5%), water, salt, rice flour, starch, sugar, soy, colourant and ascorbic acid (vitamin C).