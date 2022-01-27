RECIPE | Home-made jam with freshly picked raspberries

With a bucket of freshly picked raspberries from Field Berry Farm, food editor Hilary Biller got down to making jam with her quick and easy recipe made in the microwave. She shares some tips.

RASPBERRY JAM

Ingredients:

500g fresh raspberries

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh lemon juice, not bottled

400g white granulated sugar

Method:





Place the raspberries and lemon juice into a large, microwave-safe glass bowl (sturdy Pyrex-style glass mixing bowls are good to use) and microwave on full power for 3 minutes. Remove and stir in the sugar, mashing the fruit. Return to the microwave and cook for 15-20 minutes stopping every four minutes to remove the scum from the surface with a spoon, taking care as the mixture will be very hot. Cook until you reach the setting point (see tips) and, working carefully, pour the jam into the sterilised jars to come right to the brim of the jar as this keeps any oxygen out of the jam which can cause it to spoil. Seal immediately and allow to cool before labelling.

Tips: