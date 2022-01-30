Italian food legend celebrates 80th birthday & 40 years in SA restaurants
Hilary Biller spoke to the inspiring octogenarian, famed restaurateur and self-taught chef Luciana Righi, who isn’t hanging up her apron any time soon
30 January 2022 - 00:03
It was an auspicious occasion, a recent gathering of family, friends and patrons celebrating super-nonna-chef Luciana Righi's milestone 80th birthday at Dolci Café in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, owned by her daughter, chef Jackie Righi-Boyd and son-in-law Clayton Boyd and where Luciana reigns in the kitchen.
Besides the birthday, the event marked her legendary 40-year contribution to SA’s restaurant industry. Think of the much-loved and well-respected restaurants she’s owned over the years — the famous Trattoria la Terraza on the edge of the water in Southbroom, KwaZulu-Natal, then four Johannesburg eateries: Tre Nonni, Assaggi, Il Tartufo and Amacord, which carry her legacy of the delicious rendition of simple, authentic Italian food...
