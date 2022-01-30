White wine fan? This SA sauv blanc was just ruled one of the world's best

Durbanville Hills’ The Tangram white blend 2018 has taken top global honours at the 2021 Global Sauvignon Blanc Masters awards

It competed against 200 sauvignon blancs from around the world, including some of the very best produced in France, Chile, New Zealand and the US...