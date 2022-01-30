White wine fan? This SA sauv blanc was just ruled one of the world's best
Durbanville Hills’ The Tangram white blend 2018 has taken top global honours at the 2021 Global Sauvignon Blanc Masters awards
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Durbanville Hills’ The Tangram white blend 2018 has been named one of the world’s 12 highest-scoring wines at the 2021 Global Sauvignon Blanc Masters hosted by The Drinks Business.
It competed against 200 sauvignon blancs from around the world, including some of the very best produced in France, Chile, New Zealand and the US...
